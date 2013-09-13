* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 540-0,651 572-0,645 471-0,631 475-0,627 (Auction price) Market delivery 705-0,710 695-0,700 635-0,640 625-0,630 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 720-0,721 710-0,711 650-0,651 640-0,641 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 810 790 1,250 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 617 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 639 633 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 750 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 760 755 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 955-0,960 955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed