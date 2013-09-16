* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,501-0,701 02,000 0,491-0,675 Gondal 02,000 454-0,660 03,000 465-0,652 Jasdan 0,200 440-0,595 0,300 410-0,587 Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,684 01,500 588-0,689 Junagadh 03,500 442-0,590 03,000 450-0,587 Keshod 01,500 430-0,580 01,000 435-0,565 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,546-0,701 0,545-0,675 0,501-0,655 0,491-0,651 (auction price) Market delivery 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 0,635-0,640 0,635-0,640 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 0,650-0,651 0,650-0,651 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,950-2,255 1,955-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,270-2,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,692 Rapeseeds 150 580-603 570-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed