1. Groundnut oil prices were stable on restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,546-0,701 0,545-0,675 0,501-0,655 0,491-0,651 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,715-0,720 0,705-0,710 0,645-0,650 0,635-0,640 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,730-0,731 0,720-0,721 0,660-0,661 0,650-0,651 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 614 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 636 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:06 16Sep13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Sep 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,501-0,701 02,000 0,491-0,675 Gondal 02,000 454-0,660 03,000 465-0,652 Jasdan 0,200 440-0,595 0,300 410-0,587 Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,684 01,500 588-0,689 Junagadh 03,500 442-0,590 03,000 450-0,587 Keshod 01,500 430-0,580 01,000 435-0,565 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,546-0,701 0,545-0,675 0,501-0,655 0,491-0,651 (auction price) Market delivery 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 0,635-0,640 0,635-0,640 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 0,650-0,651 0,650-0,651 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,950-2,255 1,955-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,270-2,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,692 Rapeseeds 150 580-603 570-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed