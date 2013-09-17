* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,510-0,714 02,500 0,501-0,701 Gondal 02,500 460-0,678 02,000 454-0,660 Jasdan 0,300 450-0,614 0,200 440-0,595 Jamnagar 01,000 618-0,705 02,000 605-0,684 Junagadh 04,000 471-0,598 03,500 442-0,590 Keshod 01,500 434-0,589 01,500 430-0,580 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,550-0,714 0,546-0,701 0,510-0,665 0,501-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 0,645-0,650 0,645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 0,660-0,661 0,660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,770 1,960-2,260 1,950-2,255 Sesame (Black) 0,060 2,270-2,619 2,270-2,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,825 0,600-0,688 0,625-0,692 Rapeseeds 030 550-600 580-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,305 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 614 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 636 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed