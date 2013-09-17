* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,550-0,714 0,546-0,701 0,510-0,665 0,501-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 0,645-0,650 0,645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 0,660-0,661 0,660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,305 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 614 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 636 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed