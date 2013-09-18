* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,505-0,695 03,500 0,510-0,714 Gondal 03,000 477-0,674 02,500 460-0,678 Jasdan 0,200 460-0,605 0,300 450-0,614 Jamnagar 02,000 633-0,732 01,000 618-0,705 Junagadh 03,000 490-0,605 04,000 471-0,598 Keshod 01,000 450-0,580 01,500 434-0,589 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,540-0,695 0,550-0,714 0,505-0,660 0,510-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 0,645-0,650 0,645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 0,660-0,661 0,660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,860 1,940-2,250 1,960-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,260-2,618 2,270-2,619 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,601-0,684 0,600-0,688 Rapeseeds 030 568-585 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 1,305 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 632 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin 1,495-1,500 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed