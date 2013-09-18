*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. *Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 540-0,695 550-0,714 505-0,660 510-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 815 835 1,275 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 629 632 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 930-0,935 940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed