*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
*Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 540-0,695 550-0,714 505-0,660 510-0,665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 815 835 1,275 1,305
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,400
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 607 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 629 632 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,500
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 930-0,935 940-0,945
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed