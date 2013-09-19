* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 495-0,675 3,500 505-0,695 Gondal 3,500 480-0,665 3,000 477-0,674 Jasdan 300 464-0,590 200 460-0,605 Jamnagar 1,000 640-0,745 2,000 633-0,732 Junagadh 3,500 471-0,602 3,000 490-0,605 Keshod 1,000 450-0,575 1,000 450-0,580 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 535-0,675 540-0,695 495-0,651 505-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 840 1,920-2,240 1,940-2,250 Sesame (Black) 155 2,220-2,590 2,260-2,618 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 600-0,680 601-0,684 Rapeseeds --4 560-585 568-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 815 815 1,275 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 629 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 732 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 742 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 920-0,925 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed