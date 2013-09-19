* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 495-0,675 3,500 505-0,695
Gondal 3,500 480-0,665 3,000 477-0,674
Jasdan 300 464-0,590 200 460-0,605
Jamnagar 1,000 640-0,745 2,000 633-0,732
Junagadh 3,500 471-0,602 3,000 490-0,605
Keshod 1,000 450-0,575 1,000 450-0,580
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 535-0,675 540-0,695 495-0,651 505-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650
(traders price)
Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 840 1,920-2,240 1,940-2,250
Sesame (Black) 155 2,220-2,590 2,260-2,618
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 600-0,680 601-0,684
Rapeseeds --4 560-585 568-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 815 815 1,275 1,275
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 607 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 629 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 732 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 742 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 920-0,925 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed