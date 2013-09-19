1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
3. Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 535-0,675 540-0,695 495-0,651 505-0,660
(Auction price)
Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 810 815 1,270 1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 607 607 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 629 629 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 920-0,925 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------