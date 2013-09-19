1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 535-0,675 540-0,695 495-0,651 505-0,660 (Auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 810 815 1,270 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 629 629 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 920-0,925 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------