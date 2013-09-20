* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 505-0,692 4,000 495-0,675 Gondal 3,500 463-0,670 3,500 480-0,665 Jasdan 200 440-0,587 300 464-0,590 Jamnagar 1,500 612-0,711 1,000 640-0,745 Junagadh 4,000 475-0,593 3,500 471-0,602 Keshod 1,000 460-0,572 1,000 450-0,575 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 567-0,692 535-0,675 505-0,678 495-0,651 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 890 1,890-2,175 1,920-2,240 Sesame (Black) 106 2,230-2,608 2,220-2,590 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 400 626-0,686 600-0,680 Rapeseeds 30 551-591 560-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 810 810 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 629 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 915-0,920 920-0,925 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed