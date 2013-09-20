* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 567-0,692 535-0,675 505-0,678 495-0,651 (Auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 810 810 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 626 629 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 915-0,920 920-0,925 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed