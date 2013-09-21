* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 495-0,695 4,500 505-0,692 Gondal 3,000 470-0,675 3,500 463-0,670 Jasdan 300 464-0,580 200 440-0,587 Jamnagar 1,000 600-0,699 1,500 612-0,711 Junagadh 3,000 480-0,587 4,000 475-0,593 Keshod 1,000 455-0,560 1,000 460-0,572 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 521-0,695 567-0,692 495-0,675 505-0,678 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 980 1,880-2,160 1,890-2,175 Sesame (Black) 248 2,210-2,570 2,230-2,608 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 540 600-0,686 626-0,686 Rapeseeds 15 560-595 551-591 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 805 810 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 626 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 733 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 743 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 910-0,915 915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed