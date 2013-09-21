BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 495-0,695 4,500 505-0,692 Gondal 3,000 470-0,675 3,500 463-0,670 Jasdan 300 464-0,580 200 440-0,587 Jamnagar 1,000 600-0,699 1,500 612-0,711 Junagadh 3,000 480-0,587 4,000 475-0,593 Keshod 1,000 455-0,560 1,000 460-0,572 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 521-0,695 567-0,692 495-0,675 505-0,678 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 980 1,880-2,160 1,890-2,175 Sesame (Black) 248 2,210-2,570 2,230-2,608 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 540 600-0,686 626-0,686 Rapeseeds 15 560-595 551-591 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 805 810 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 626 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 733 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 743 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 910-0,915 915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M