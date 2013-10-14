* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 5,500 460-0,840 Gondal 6,000 440-0,808 4,000 464-0,822 Jasdan 700 425-0,665 500 443-0,670 Jamnagar 3,000 564-0,815 2,000 567-0,841 Junagadh 5,000 480-0,750 4,000 454-0,739 Keshod 2,000 445-0,706 2,000 448-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,840 000-0,000 460-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 805-0,810 805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 820-0,821 820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,100-3,020 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,220-2,840 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 640-0,694 Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 855 870 1,335 1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 737 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 747 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,505-1,510 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil label tin 1,515-1,520 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,535-1,540 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 935-0,940 940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed