* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 5,500 460-0,840
Gondal 6,000 440-0,808 4,000 464-0,822
Jasdan 700 425-0,665 500 443-0,670
Jamnagar 3,000 564-0,815 2,000 567-0,841
Junagadh 5,000 480-0,750 4,000 454-0,739
Keshod 2,000 445-0,706 2,000 448-0,690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,840 000-0,000 460-0,785
(auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 805-0,810 805-0,810
(traders price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 820-0,821 820-0,821
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,100-3,020
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,220-2,840
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 640-0,694
Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 855 870 1,335 1,355
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 737 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 747 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,505-1,510 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil label tin 1,515-1,520 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,535-1,540 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 935-0,940 940-0,945
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed