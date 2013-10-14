* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,840 000-0,000 460-0,785 (Auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 875-0,880 735-0,740 805-0,810 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 890-0,891 750-0,751 820-0,821 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 850 870 1,325 1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 662 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,505-1,510 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,515-1,520 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,535-1,540 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 935-0,940 940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------