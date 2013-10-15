* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 5,500 460-0,840 Gondal 17,000 471-0,822 6,000 440-0,808 Jasdan 1,500 440-0,690 700 425-0,665 Jamnagar 3,000 513-0,812 3,000 564-0,815 Junagadh 7,000 488-0,779 5,000 480-0,750 Keshod 3,000 450-0,723 2,000 445-0,706 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,840 000-0,000 460-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 735-0,740 735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 750-0,751 750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,100-3,020 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,220-2,840 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 640-0,694 Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 860 850 1,335 1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 662 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 737 740 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 747 750 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed