* Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,840 000-0,000 460-0,785 (Auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 805-0,810 735-0,740 735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 800-0,811 820-0,821 750-0,751 750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 850 850 1,325 1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 643 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 662 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------