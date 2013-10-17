* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 482-0,770 5,500 460-0,840 Gondal 18,000 460-0,809 17,000 471-0,822 Jasdan 1,000 482-0,696 1,500 440-0,690 Jamnagar 3,500 500-0,821 3,000 513-0,812 Junagadh 8,000 484-0,760 7,000 488-0,779 Keshod 4,000 430-0,715 3,000 450-0,723 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 495-0,770 480-0,840 482-0,740 460-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 735-0,740 735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 800-0,801 800-0,801 750-0,751 750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 980 2,110-3,000 2,100-3,020 Sesame (Black) 130 2,380-3,014 2,220-2,840 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 640-0,682 640-0,694 Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 855 850 1,330 1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 643 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 665 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 733 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 743 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed