* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 482-0,770 5,500 460-0,840
Gondal 18,000 460-0,809 17,000 471-0,822
Jasdan 1,000 482-0,696 1,500 440-0,690
Jamnagar 3,500 500-0,821 3,000 513-0,812
Junagadh 8,000 484-0,760 7,000 488-0,779
Keshod 4,000 430-0,715 3,000 450-0,723
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 495-0,770 480-0,840 482-0,740 460-0,785
(auction price)
Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 735-0,740 735-0,740
(traders price)
Plant delivery 800-0,801 800-0,801 750-0,751 750-0,751
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 980 2,110-3,000 2,100-3,020
Sesame (Black) 130 2,380-3,014 2,220-2,840
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 350 640-0,682 640-0,694
Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 855 850 1,330 1,325
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 643 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 665 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 733 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 743 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil label tin 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 935-0,940 935-0,940
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed