* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 495-0,770 480-0,840 482-0,740 460-0,785 (Auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 805-0,810 705-0,710 735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 800-0,811 800-0,801 720-0,721 750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 825 850 1,285 1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 646 643 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 665 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 733 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 743 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,490-1,495 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 930-0,935 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed