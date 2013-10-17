* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 495-0,770 480-0,840 482-0,740 460-0,785
(Auction price)
Market delivery 785-0,790 805-0,810 705-0,710 735-0,740
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 800-0,811 800-0,801 720-0,721 750-0,751
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 825 850 1,285 1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 646 643 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 668 665 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 733 735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 743 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,490-1,495 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 930-0,935 935-0,940
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,000-21,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------