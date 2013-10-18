* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 85,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 485-0,780 12,000 482-0,770 Gondal 19,000 466-0,775 18,000 460-0,809 Jasdan 1,500 490-0,687 1,000 482-0,696 Jamnagar 4,000 512-0,825 3,500 500-0,821 Junagadh 7,000 498-0,754 8,000 484-0,760 Keshod 3,000 445-0,740 4,000 430-0,715 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 490-0,780 495-0,770 485-0,745 482-0,740 (auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 705-0,710 705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 800-0,801 800-0,801 720-0,721 720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,080 2,125-3,035 2,110-3,000 Sesame (Black) 190 2,550-2,991 2,380-3,014 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 640-0,686 640-0,682 Rapeseeds 50 555-595 550-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 815 825 1,270 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 646 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 668 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,130 3,400-3,410 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 733 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 740 743 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 930-0,935 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed