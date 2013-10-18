* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil increased due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 85,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 485-0,780 12,000 482-0,770
Gondal 19,000 466-0,775 18,000 460-0,809
Jasdan 1,500 490-0,687 1,000 482-0,696
Jamnagar 4,000 512-0,825 3,500 500-0,821
Junagadh 7,000 498-0,754 8,000 484-0,760
Keshod 3,000 445-0,740 4,000 430-0,715
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 490-0,780 495-0,770 485-0,745 482-0,740
(auction price)
Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 705-0,710 705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 800-0,801 800-0,801 720-0,721 720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,080 2,125-3,035 2,110-3,000
Sesame (Black) 190 2,550-2,991 2,380-3,014
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 700 640-0,686 640-0,682
Rapeseeds 50 555-595 550-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 815 825 1,270 1,285
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 646 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 668 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,225 2,130 3,400-3,410 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 733 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 740 743 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 930-0,935 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed