* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retail users.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 490-0,780 495-0,770 485-0,745 482-0,740
(Auction price)
Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 705-0,710 705-0,710
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 800-0,811 800-0,801 720-0,721 720-0,721
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 800 825 1,245 1,285
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 642 646 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 664 668 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,225 2,130 3,400-3,410 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 733 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 740 743 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 930-0,935 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
