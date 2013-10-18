* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 490-0,780 495-0,770 485-0,745 482-0,740 (Auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 705-0,710 705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 800-0,811 800-0,801 720-0,721 720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 800 825 1,245 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 642 646 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 664 668 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,130 3,400-3,410 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 733 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 740 743 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 930-0,935 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------