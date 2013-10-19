Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 19 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 482-0,760 490-0,780 475-0,730 485-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 705-0,710 705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 800-0,811 800-0,801 720-0,721 720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 790 800 1,235 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 642 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 664 664 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,250 2,225 3,440-3,450 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 930-0,935 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed