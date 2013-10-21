* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 474-0,750 16,000 475-0,760 Gondal 19,500 457-0,743 19,500 457-0,746 Jasdan 2,500 440-0,698 1,500 493-0,695 Jamnagar 5,000 488-0,800 3,000 509-0,802 Junagadh 10,000 439-0,732 8,000 450-0,760 Keshod 3,500 435-0,725 3,500 433-0,721 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 483-0,750 482-0,760 474-0,735 475-0,730 (auction price) Market delivery 785-0,790 785-0,790 705-0,710 705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 800-0,801 800-0,801 720-0,721 720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,625 2,160-2,960 2,110-2,975 Sesame (Black) 300 2,600-3,080 2,680-3,032 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 640-0,678 650-0,680 Rapeseeds 100 540-597 556-591 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 800 790 1,245 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 664 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,250 2,250 3,440-3,450 3,440-3,440 Castor oil commercial 723 725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 733 735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 940-0,945 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed