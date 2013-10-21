* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased supply as more oil mills started crushing. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 483-0,750 482-0,760 474-0,735 475-0,730 (Auction price) Market delivery 765-0,770 785-0,790 685-0,690 705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 780-0,781 800-0,801 700-0,701 720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 785 790 1,230 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 664 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,250 2,250 3,440-3,450 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 935-0,940 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------