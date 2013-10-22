* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 490-0,765 13,000 474-0,750 Gondal 17,000 460-0,755 19,500 457-0,743 Jasdan 2,000 434-0,711 2,500 440-0,698 Jamnagar 4,000 505-0,789 5,000 488-0,800 Junagadh 9,000 445-0,713 10,000 439-0,732 Keshod 4,000 434-0,700 3,500 435-0,725 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 495-0,765 483-0,750 490-0,735 474-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 765-0,770 765-0,770 685-0,690 685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 780-0,781 780-0,781 700-0,701 700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,140 2,150-3,000 2,160-2,960 Sesame (Black) 165 2,829-3,077 2,600-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 630-0,665 640-0,678 Rapeseeds --5 560-590 540-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 785 785 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 667 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,250 3,480-3,490 3,440-3,440 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed