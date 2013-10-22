Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 490-0,765 13,000 474-0,750 Gondal 17,000 460-0,755 19,500 457-0,743 Jasdan 2,000 434-0,711 2,500 440-0,698 Jamnagar 4,000 505-0,789 5,000 488-0,800 Junagadh 9,000 445-0,713 10,000 439-0,732 Keshod 4,000 434-0,700 3,500 435-0,725 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 495-0,765 483-0,750 490-0,735 474-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 765-0,770 765-0,770 685-0,690 685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 780-0,781 780-0,781 700-0,701 700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,140 2,150-3,000 2,160-2,960 Sesame (Black) 165 2,829-3,077 2,600-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 630-0,665 640-0,678 Rapeseeds --5 560-590 540-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 785 785 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 667 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,250 3,480-3,490 3,440-3,440 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.