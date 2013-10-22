* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil prices improved on short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 495-0,765 483-0,750 490-0,735 474-0,735 (Auction price) Market delivery 765-0,770 765-0,770 685-0,690 685-0,690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 780-0,781 780-0,781 700-0,701 700-0,701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 810 785 1,270 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 667 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,250 3,480-3,490 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------