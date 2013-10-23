* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,495-0,791 15,000 0,490-0,765 Gondal 18,000 456-0,772 17,000 460-0,755 Jasdan 2,500 431-0,709 2,000 434-0,711 Jamnagar 05,000 487-0,810 04,000 505-0,789 Junagadh 08,000 446-0,750 09,000 445-0,713 Keshod 03,000 430-0,739 04,000 434-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,500-0,791 0,495-0,765 0,495-0,745 0,490-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,280 2,140-3,010 2,150-3,000 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,750-3,065 2,829-3,077 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,630-0,665 0,630-0,665 Rapeseeds 040 560-603 560-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,810 1,305 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 670 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,723 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,733 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed