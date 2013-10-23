* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,495-0,791 15,000 0,490-0,765
Gondal 18,000 456-0,772 17,000 460-0,755
Jasdan 2,500 431-0,709 2,000 434-0,711
Jamnagar 05,000 487-0,810 04,000 505-0,789
Junagadh 08,000 446-0,750 09,000 445-0,713
Keshod 03,000 430-0,739 04,000 434-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,500-0,791 0,495-0,765 0,495-0,745 0,490-0,735
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,280 2,140-3,010 2,150-3,000
Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,750-3,065 2,829-3,077
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,630-0,665 0,630-0,665
Rapeseeds 040 560-603 560-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,810 1,305 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 648 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 670 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490
Castor oil commercial 0,723 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,733 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed