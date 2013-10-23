* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,500-0,791 0,495-0,765 0,495-0,745 0,490-0,735
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,810 1,310 1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 654 648 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 676 670 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,489
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,000-21,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
