* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,500-0,791 0,495-0,765 0,495-0,745 0,490-0,735 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,810 1,310 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 654 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 676 670 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,489 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------