* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,500 0,485-0,781 16,000 0,495-0,791 Gondal 14,000 471-0,765 18,000 456-0,772 Jasdan 1,500 465-0,723 2,500 431-0,709 Jamnagar 04,000 450-0,800 05,000 487-0,810 Junagadh 06,000 435-0,743 08,000 446-0,750 Keshod 02,000 430-0,705 03,000 430-0,739 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,495-0,781 0,500-0,791 0,485-0,740 0,495-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,540 2,125-3,045 2,140-3,010 Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,680-3,051 2,750-3,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 0,640-0,678 0,630-0,665 Rapeseeds 032 560-594 560-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,840 1,320 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 657 654 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 679 676 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed