UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,500 0,485-0,781 16,000 0,495-0,791 Gondal 14,000 471-0,765 18,000 456-0,772 Jasdan 1,500 465-0,723 2,500 431-0,709 Jamnagar 04,000 450-0,800 05,000 487-0,810 Junagadh 06,000 435-0,743 08,000 446-0,750 Keshod 02,000 430-0,705 03,000 430-0,739 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,495-0,781 0,500-0,791 0,485-0,740 0,495-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,540 2,125-3,045 2,140-3,010 Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,680-3,051 2,750-3,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 0,640-0,678 0,630-0,665 Rapeseeds 032 560-594 560-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,840 1,320 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 657 654 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 679 676 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)