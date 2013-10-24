* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,495-0,781 0,500-0,791 0,485-0,740 0,495-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,765-0,770 0,715-0,720 0,685-0,690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,780-0,781 0,730-0,731 0,700-0,701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 657 654 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 679 676 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,480-3,490 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,630-3,635 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------