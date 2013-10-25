Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 12, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand, * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,475-0,775 12,500 0,485-0,781 Gondal 13,000 460-0,766 14,000 471-0,765 Jasdan 1,500 446-0,705 1,500 465-0,723 Jamnagar 05,000 489-0,811 04,000 450-0,800 Junagadh 05,000 464-0,733 06,000 435-0,743 Keshod 02,000 439-0,702 02,000 430-0,705 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,490-0,775 0,495-0,781 0,475-0,735 0,485-0,740 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,550 2,200-2,924 2,125-3,045 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,500-3,150 2,680-3,051 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,635-0,672 0,640-0,678 Rapeseeds 030 531-590 560-594 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,310 2,275 3,530-3,540 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,717 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,727 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,680-3,685 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
