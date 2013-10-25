* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand, * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,475-0,775 12,500 0,485-0,781 Gondal 13,000 460-0,766 14,000 471-0,765 Jasdan 1,500 446-0,705 1,500 465-0,723 Jamnagar 05,000 489-0,811 04,000 450-0,800 Junagadh 05,000 464-0,733 06,000 435-0,743 Keshod 02,000 439-0,702 02,000 430-0,705 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,490-0,775 0,495-0,781 0,475-0,735 0,485-0,740 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,550 2,200-2,924 2,125-3,045 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,500-3,150 2,680-3,051 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,635-0,672 0,640-0,678 Rapeseeds 030 531-590 560-594 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,310 2,275 3,530-3,540 3,480-3,490 Castor oil commercial 0,717 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,727 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,680-3,685 3,630-3,635 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed