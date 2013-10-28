* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,480-0,745 14,000 0,480-0,785 Gondal 17,500 477-0,742 19,000 465-0,764 Jasdan 1,500 421-0,705 2,500 435-0,719 Jamnagar 09,000 487-0,801 08,000 500-0,808 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,490-0,745 0,500-0,785 0,480-0,715 0,480-0,740 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 2,200-2,950 2,180-2,962 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,800-3,040 2,475-3,045 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,645-0,670 0,645-0,678 Rapeseeds 050 570-606 560-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,310 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 653 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 677 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,723 0,720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,733 0,730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,153-1,158 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed