* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,490-0,748 16,000 0,480-0,745 Gondal 16,000 465-0,733 17,500 477-0,742 Jasdan 2,500 425-0,698 1,500 421-0,705 Jamnagar 12,000 475-0,804 09,000 487-0,801 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,500-0,748 0,490-0,745 0,490-0,715 0,480-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,280 2,205-2,935 2,200-2,950 Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,675-3,042 2,800-3,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,640-0,675 0,645-0,670 Rapeseeds 200 560-600 570-606 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,250 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed