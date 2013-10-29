* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,490-0,748 16,000 0,480-0,745
Gondal 16,000 465-0,733 17,500 477-0,742
Jasdan 2,500 425-0,698 1,500 421-0,705
Jamnagar 12,000 475-0,804 09,000 487-0,801
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,500-0,748 0,490-0,745 0,490-0,715 0,480-0,715
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,280 2,205-2,935 2,200-2,950
Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,675-3,042 2,800-3,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,640-0,675 0,645-0,670
Rapeseeds 200 560-600 570-606
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,250 1,260
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed