* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,500-0,748 0,490-0,745 0,490-0,715 0,480-0,715
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,245 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,440-1,445 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------