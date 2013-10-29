* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,500-0,748 0,490-0,745 0,490-0,715 0,480-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,245 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,440-1,445 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------