1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,501-0,722 0,500-0,748 0,492-0,705 0,490-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,275 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 662 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 684 677 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:33 30Oct13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Oct 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,492-0,722 12,000 0,490-0,748 Gondal 17,000 468-0,721 16,000 465-0,733 Jasdan 3,000 449-0,690 2,500 425-0,698 Jamnagar 14,000 480-0,789 12,000 475-0,804 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,501-0,722 0,500-0,748 0,492-0,705 0,490-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,760 2,210-2,978 2,205-2,935 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,665-3,046 2,675-3,042 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,455 0,605-0,674 0,640-0,675 Rapeseeds 100 575-608 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 677 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed