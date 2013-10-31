* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
* Groundnut-Castor seed arrivals were low as most of the market yards remain
closed on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,492-0,722
Gondal 19,000 452-0,743 17,000 468-0,721
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 3,000 449-0,690
Jamnagar 10,000 486-0,788 14,000 480-0,789
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,501-0,722 0,000-0,000 0,492-0,705
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,210-2,978
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,665-3,046
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,605-0,674
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 575-608
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,275 1,275
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 662 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 684 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed