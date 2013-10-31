* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand for festivals.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,501-0,722 0,000-0,000 0,492-0,705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 1,280 1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 662 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 684 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------