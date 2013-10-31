* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand for festivals. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,501-0,722 0,000-0,000 0,492-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 1,280 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 662 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 684 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------