* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,492-0,722 Gondal 15,000 470-0,741 19,000 452-0,743 Jasdan 2,000 457-0,705 3,000 449-0,690 Jamnagar 15,000 460-0,791 10,000 486-0,788 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,501-0,722 0,000-0,000 0,492-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,740 2,190-2,990 2,210-2,978 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,200-3,028 2,665-3,046 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,600-0,664 0,605-0,674 Rapeseeds 100 580-610 575-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,825 1,315 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 687 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed