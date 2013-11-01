* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,492-0,722
Gondal 15,000 470-0,741 19,000 452-0,743
Jasdan 2,000 457-0,705 3,000 449-0,690
Jamnagar 15,000 460-0,791 10,000 486-0,788
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 440-0,742
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 435-0,690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,501-0,722 0,000-0,000 0,492-0,705
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,740 2,190-2,990 2,210-2,978
Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,200-3,028 2,665-3,046
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,600-0,664 0,605-0,674
Rapeseeds 100 580-610 575-608
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,825 1,315 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 687 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed