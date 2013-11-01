* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,501-0,722 0,000-0,000 0,492-0,705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,795-0,800 0,735-0,740 0,715-0,720
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,810-0,811 0,750-0,751 0,730-0,731
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,870 0,825 1,345 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 668 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 690 687 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,480-1,485 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
