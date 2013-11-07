* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,85,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,495-0,735 14,000 0,492-0,722 Gondal 17,000 478-0,721 15,000 470-0,741 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 2,000 457-0,705 Jamnagar 10,000 505-0,796 05,000 498-0,788 Junagadh 14,000 465-0,711 10,000 440-0,742 Keshod 05,000 451-0,701 05,000 435-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,505-0,735 0,501-0,722 0,495-0,701 0,492-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 2,180-3,000 2,190-2,990 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,200-3,028 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,640-0,678 0,600-0,664 Rapeseeds 030 585-597 580-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,900 1,340 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 664 664 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 686 686 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed