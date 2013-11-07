* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,505-0,735 0,501-0,722 0,495-0,701 0,492-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,900 1,315 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 664 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 682 686 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,330 2,330 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,710-3,715 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------