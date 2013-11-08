* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,05,000 versus 0,85,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,600-0,740 12,000 0,495-0,735 Gondal 18,000 516-0,723 17,000 478-0,721 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 2,000 457-0,705 Jamnagar 12,000 523-0,808 05,000 505-0,796 Junagadh 15,000 500-0,699 10,000 465-0,711 Keshod 04,000 460-0,690 05,000 451-0,701 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,611-0,740 0,505-0,735 0,600-0,710 0,495-0,701 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,305 2,210-3,090 2,180-3,000 Sesame (Black) 0,215 2,500-3,031 2,200-3,028 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,640-0,677 0,640-0,678 Rapeseeds 060 590-607 585-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 1,300 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 682 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,380 2,330 3,630-3,640 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,780-3,785 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed