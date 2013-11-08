* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil declined due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,611-0,740 0,505-0,735 0,600-0,710 0,495-0,701 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 1,300 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 682 1,065-1,070 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,380 2,330 3,630-3,640 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,780-3,785 3,710-3,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------