* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,578-0,730 16,000 0,568-0,730 Gondal 18,000 560-0,702 18,000 557-0,715 Jasdan 4,000 536-0,681 5,000 540-0,658 Jamnagar 14,000 610-0,776 15,000 625-0,780 Junagadh 18,000 554-0,699 17,500 567-0,692 Keshod 10,000 545-0,650 10,000 549-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,730 0,600-0,730 0,578-0,710 0,568-0,712 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 2,061-3,600 2,500-3,400 Sesame (Black) 0,165 2,950-3,692 2,991-3,715 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,640 0,681-0,769 0,700-0,750 Rapeseeds 040 605-628 580-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,810 1,255 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 637 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed