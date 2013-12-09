* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,500 0,578-0,730 16,000 0,568-0,730
Gondal 18,000 560-0,702 18,000 557-0,715
Jasdan 4,000 536-0,681 5,000 540-0,658
Jamnagar 14,000 610-0,776 15,000 625-0,780
Junagadh 18,000 554-0,699 17,500 567-0,692
Keshod 10,000 545-0,650 10,000 549-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,601-0,730 0,600-0,730 0,578-0,710 0,568-0,712
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,510 2,061-3,600 2,500-3,400
Sesame (Black) 0,165 2,950-3,692 2,991-3,715
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,640 0,681-0,769 0,700-0,750
Rapeseeds 040 605-628 580-621
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,810 1,255 1,260
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 637 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed