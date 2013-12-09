* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,730 0,600-0,730 0,578-0,710 0,568-0,712 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,815-0,820 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,830-0,831 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,810 1,255 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 637 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,830 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,840 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed