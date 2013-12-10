* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,580-0,715 17,500 0,578-0,730 Gondal 17,000 564-0,692 18,000 560-0,702 Jasdan 4,500 550-0,671 4,000 536-0,681 Jamnagar 15,000 618-0,780 14,000 610-0,776 Junagadh 16,000 573-0,695 18,000 554-0,699 Keshod 10,000 540-0,663 10,000 545-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,715 0,601-0,730 0,580-0,690 0,578-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,205 2,110-3,491 2,061-3,600 Sesame (Black) 0,090 2,901-3,668 2,950-3,692 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,670-0,764 0,681-0,769 Rapeseeds 030 590-626 605-628 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,805 1,250 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,840 1,250-1,255 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,850 1,270-1,275 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed