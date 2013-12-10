* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,580-0,715 17,500 0,578-0,730
Gondal 17,000 564-0,692 18,000 560-0,702
Jasdan 4,500 550-0,671 4,000 536-0,681
Jamnagar 15,000 618-0,780 14,000 610-0,776
Junagadh 16,000 573-0,695 18,000 554-0,699
Keshod 10,000 540-0,663 10,000 545-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,715 0,601-0,730 0,580-0,690 0,578-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,205 2,110-3,491 2,061-3,600
Sesame (Black) 0,090 2,901-3,668 2,950-3,692
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,525 0,670-0,764 0,681-0,769
Rapeseeds 030 590-626 605-628
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,805 1,250 1,255
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,840 1,250-1,255 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,850 1,270-1,275 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed