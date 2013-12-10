* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,715 0,601-0,730 0,580-0,690 0,578-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,785-0,790 0,685-0,690 0,675-0,680 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,800-0,801 0,700-0,701 0,690-0,691 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,805 1,245 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 634 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,840 1,260-1,265 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,850 1,280-1,285 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed