* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,581-0,718 16,000 0,580-0,715 Gondal 16,000 565-0,706 17,000 564-0,692 Jasdan 5,500 540-0,675 4,500 550-0,671 Jamnagar 13,000 600-0,765 15,000 618-0,780 Junagadh 18,000 562-0,688 16,000 573-0,695 Keshod 10,000 550-0,656 10,000 540-0,663 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,718 0,600-0,715 0,581-0,692 0,580-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 2,250-3,640 2,110-3,491 Sesame (Black) 0,110 3,100-3,721 2,901-3,668 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,580 0,727-0,795 0,670-0,764 Rapeseeds 005 585-610 590-626 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 634 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,875 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,885 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed