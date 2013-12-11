* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,581-0,718 16,000 0,580-0,715
Gondal 16,000 565-0,706 17,000 564-0,692
Jasdan 5,500 540-0,675 4,500 550-0,671
Jamnagar 13,000 600-0,765 15,000 618-0,780
Junagadh 18,000 562-0,688 16,000 573-0,695
Keshod 10,000 550-0,656 10,000 540-0,663
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,601-0,718 0,600-0,715 0,581-0,692 0,580-0,690
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,160 2,250-3,640 2,110-3,491
Sesame (Black) 0,110 3,100-3,721 2,901-3,668
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,580 0,727-0,795 0,670-0,764
Rapeseeds 005 585-610 590-626
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 634 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,875 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,885 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,420 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed