* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved up further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,718 0,600-0,715 0,581-0,692 0,580-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810 0,695-0,700 0,685-0,690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,820-0,821 0,710-0,711 0,700-0,701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 631 634 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,875 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,885 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed