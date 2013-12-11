* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up further due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,601-0,718 0,600-0,715 0,581-0,692 0,580-0,690
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810 0,695-0,700 0,685-0,690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,820-0,821 0,710-0,711 0,700-0,701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 634 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,875 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,885 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed