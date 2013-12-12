* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 21,000 0,582-0,725 15,000 0,581-0,718
Gondal 15,000 556-0,701 16,000 565-0,706
Jasdan 4,500 563-0,667 5,500 540-0,675
Jamnagar 11,000 600-0,791 13,000 600-0,765
Junagadh 15,000 535-0,662 18,000 562-0,688
Keshod 10,000 524-0,652 10,000 550-0,656
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,602-0,725 0,601-0,718 0,582-0,702 0,581-0,692
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,430 2,125-3,640 2,250-3,640
Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,945-3,665 3,100-3,721
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,600 0,710-0,824 0,727-0,795
Rapeseeds 050 581-610 585-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 609 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 631 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,420 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed