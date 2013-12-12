* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,000 0,582-0,725 15,000 0,581-0,718 Gondal 15,000 556-0,701 16,000 565-0,706 Jasdan 4,500 563-0,667 5,500 540-0,675 Jamnagar 11,000 600-0,791 13,000 600-0,765 Junagadh 15,000 535-0,662 18,000 562-0,688 Keshod 10,000 524-0,652 10,000 550-0,656 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,725 0,601-0,718 0,582-0,702 0,581-0,692 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,430 2,125-3,640 2,250-3,640 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,945-3,665 3,100-3,721 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,710-0,824 0,727-0,795 Rapeseeds 050 581-610 585-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 631 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed