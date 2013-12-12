* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,602-0,725 0,601-0,718 0,582-0,702 0,581-0,692 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,815-0,820 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,830-0,831 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 631 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,895 1,340-1,345 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,905 1,360-1,365 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,200-22,300 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed